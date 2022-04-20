Cryptocurrency firms in latest Russian sanctions targets

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. rolled out new sanctions on Wednesday against more than 40 individuals and entities accused of evading the ongoing wave of penalties imposed on Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine. The sanctions include the first set of penalties against cryptocurrency mining firms in relation to the war. The Treasury Department’s sanctions arm designated the commercial bank Transkapitalbank, which has operations in China and the Middle East. It also targeted people and companies led by U.S.-designated Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, the founder of a Russian Orthodox news channel