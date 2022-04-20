Prominent New Mexico restaurant owner, Billy Crews, loses cabin in Ruidoso fire

RUIDOSO, New Mexico- The past few years have been rough on restaurant owner Billy Crews.

It started with the changing of liquor laws in New Mexico, which prevented him from selling his business at the price he wanted.

Months later, the pandemic hit, forcing him to close his doors for a period of time.

It rained the last Valentine's holiday, ruining the business's busiest day of the year.

Now, his home away from that held memories of friends and families celebrating good times has turned to ashes.

Crews, who owns Billy Crews Fine Dining, told ABC-7 he had owned the cabin for 12 years.

"It makes you want to cry," Crews shared.

The fire department sent Crews pictures of the devastated 1,200 sqft, three-bedroom and two-bath cabin.

“We knew what we were in for, but it did not hit home until we got here,” Crews said.

The restaurant owner said that he was working with the insurance company to determine what could be done.

He added that he wasn't sure what he was going to do next.

Crews said he feels like he got off easy compared to some of his neighbors who live here year-round, adding, “They were lucky to get out with the clothes on their backs. She didn’t even have time to get her computer or anything.”