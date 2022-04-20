Ramírez slam in 9-run 2nd, Guardians top White Sox in Game 1

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season, connecting during a nine-run second inning as the Cleveland Guardians roughed up Dallas Keuchel and routed the sloppy Chicago White Sox 11-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. Cleveland won at home for the first time with its new name. The Guardians had lost their first three at Progressive Field this season. Keuchel allowed a career-high 10 runs and 10 hits before being pulled with no outs in the second. Chicago made four errors in the first two innings, including three by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson. Ramírez signed a seven-year, $141 million contract last week. He leads the majors with 19 RBIs. Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber won for the first time since June 8, 2021, allowing one run and four hits in six innings.