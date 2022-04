Southwest wildfires force evacuations, tighten resources

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire has more than tripled in size after tearing through two dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes. The wind-whipped fire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to more than 30 square miles by Wednesday afternoon. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and pine trees. Weather conditions improved Wednesday but stronger winds are expected to return Thursday. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott. Crews also were busy trying to corral fires in New Mexico and Colorado.