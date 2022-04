EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Water officials say some west El Paso neighborhoods will experience a scheduled water shut-off beginning Thursday, April 21 at 10 p.m., lasting to about 2 a.m. Friday, April 22.

Officials say the shut-off is necessary to allow crews to perform tie-in connections to the newly installed water lines along Stanton St.

The work will impact the Ridgecrest and Mission Hills neighborhoods.