United Airlines loses $1.4B in 1Q, but expects profit in 2Q

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says it lost $1.38 billion in the first quarter of 2022 but it expects to return to profitability in the current three-month period as post-pandemic travel ramps back up. The Chicago-based airline said Wednesday it had operating revenues of $7.57 billion in the quarter, which was down 21% from the first quarter of 2019. The airline is still running fewer flights than they were before the pandemic, but announced that it had reopened all of its lounges and had resumed 19 international routes and restarted services to six cities that haven’t been served since the pandemic began.