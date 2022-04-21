FAA to review as parachute stunt triggers Capitol evacuation

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s reviewing an apparent communications breakdown that led police to think an aircraft carrying military parachutists for a baseball stadium stunt was “a probable threat,” prompting an evacuation of the U.S. Capitol. A Capitol Police alert about the plane sent congressional staffers fleeing Wednesday evening. The plane carried members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The FAA says it takes its role protecting national airspace seriously and will conduct “a thorough and expeditious review” and share updates. Many people who work at the Capitol still are on edge more than a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.