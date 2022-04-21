Middleton’s status uncertain after leaving with knee injury

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton’s status for the rest of his team’s first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls is uncertain after the three-time All-Star left Wednesday’s Game 2 with a knee injury. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss that Middleton has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Budenholzer said Middleton will undergo an MRI on Thursday. The best-of-7 series is tied 1-all heading into Friday’s Game 3 in Chicago.