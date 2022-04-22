EU poised to unveil rules forcing Big Tech to protect users

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — European Union officials are nearing agreement on a set of new rules aimed at protecting internet users by forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook to step up their efforts to curb the spread of illegal content, hate speech and disinformation. EU officials are negotiating Friday over the final details of the legislation, dubbed the Digital Services Act. It’s part of a sweeping overhaul of the 27-nation bloc’s digital rulebook, highlighting the EU’s position at the forefront of the global movement to rein in the power of online platforms and social media companies. Negotiators are working to hammer out a deal ahead of French elections Sunday.