Judge HRs twice, throws out runner, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field, leading the New York Yankees over Cleveland 4-1 in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians. Judge put the Yankees ahead in the third inning against Eli Morgan when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu with drive into the right field seats. Judge added a solo shot into the short porch in the fifth off Tanner Tully, a 27-year-old left-hander who made his major league debut. It was the 17th two-homer game for Judge.