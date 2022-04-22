Sunday ABC-7 Xtra – Confusion as City district maps not yet approved

EL PASO, Texas - Every 10 years, the U.S. Census gives El Paso city leaders an idea of how the city is growing and how city districts maps should be drawn up.

Those maps determine the districts each city council member is elected to represent.

However, city leaders have not approved a new district map which could lead to city-wide confusion.

If a potential candidate chooses to run to represent a particular district, and the eventually approved district map moves the boundaries, that candidate may have to move as well to run for that district.

But with the clock ticking closer to election day, candidates may not have enough time to move into that district and could choose not to run altogether.

Voters may not know who they are voting for if the district they live in changes.

ABC-7 Xtra, Sunday edition examines the repercussions of districts maps being approved so close to elections.

Guests include former State Representative Joe Pickett and League of Women Voters spokesperson Carmen Rodriguez.