Mighty Mujer Triathlon celebrates 11th annual event

EL PASO, Texas– Mighty Mujer Triathlon welcomed back their 11th annual event after struggling to fully reopen it since the start of the pandemic.

President and race director of Mighty Mujer Triathlon, Gabriela Gallegos, said this is the first year since the start of the pandemic that they were able to have their event under normal operations.

The triathlon offers women different events such as a sprint and super-sprint triathlon, aquabike, bike-run and a 5k run or walk.

In 2020 they did a virtual race and in 2021 Gallegos said they did an abbreviated race, which did not include the swimming portion.

The race is multi-generational, and has participants ranging from ages 12 to 90 years old.

With 370 participants, the director said it was everything they hoped.

She said it is an all female event that empowers women and promotes an active lifestyle.

“This race is offering women an opportunity to get active in a way that they might not have before and so it's been a gateway for people to change their lifestyles,” said Gallegos.

One seven-year long participant, Adriana Ramirez, said she is happy to see it back.

Ramirez said the course was a bit challenging due to the transitions between swimming to biking and running but she said the key to getting through the event is practice.

“It's such a great effort like I said the challenges I think make us feel stronger, make us feel like we can do it as long as we continue practicing so practicing and practicing and a lot of discipline,” said Ramirez.

Gallegos said they will be having another race on Memorial Day weekend.

