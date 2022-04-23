Rays lose no-hit bid in 10th inning against Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI triple for the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning. The game was scoreless before Dalbec drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. with his leadoff hit against Matt Wisler. Christian Vázquez then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead at Tropicana Field. Major League Baseball rules say it doesn’t count as a no-hitter until the game ends and a team finishes with no hits. Tampa Bay has gotten only two hits.