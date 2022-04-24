Toddler struck and killed in Las Cruces parking lot

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A toddler was struck and killed by a car in the parking lot of a Las Cruces park on Sunday evening, police confirmed.

A police spokesman said that the child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Veterans Memorial Park. He said the child was younger than two years old and died on scene.

He did not release the child's name or gender. It was also not yet known if the driver of the vehicle would face charges. The spokesman could not confirm whether or not the driver stayed on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.