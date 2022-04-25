Hawaiian teams with Elon Musk company for in-flight internet

HONOLULU (AP) — Elon Musk’s SpaceX is moving into the business of providing internet service to airline passengers. Hawaiian Airlines said Monday that it will offer free wireless internet service from SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network starting next year. The service will be offered on flights between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, Asia and Oceania. Hawaiian says it’s the first deal between Musk’s space company and a major airline, although charter operator JSX announced a deal with SpaceX last week.