With wildfires raging in New Mexico, governor calls for fireworks ban

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - With tens of thousands of acres of land burning in multiple corners of New Mexico, the governor is calling on local leaders to ban the sale of fireworks.

“Fire conditions across New Mexico remain extremely dangerous," wrote Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release. “It’s essential that we mitigate potential wildfires by removing as much risk as possible."

Data source: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/

In recent weeks, powerful winds and dry conditions have led to multiple fires burning 160,000 acres across New Mexico, according to the governor's office. More than 70% of New Mexico is in extreme to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The governor does not have the power to issue a statewide fireworks ban, but counties and cities can issue a ban on the local level.