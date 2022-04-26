Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Workers put up fencing and police restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday. Authorities in the Chinese capital were stepping up efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has all but shut down the city of Shanghai. People lined up for throat swabs across much of Beijing as mass testing was expanded to 11 of the city’s 16 districts. Another 22 cases were found in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 92 since the outbreak was discovered five days ago. Fears of a total lockdown have been fed by disruptions in the supply of food, medicine and daily necessities in Shanghai.