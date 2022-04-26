Braves postseason star Rosario out 8-12 weeks for eye issues

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed slumping outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with blurred vision and swelling in his right eye. He is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks. The 2021 postseason star is off to a miserable start with just three hits in his first 44 at-bats for an .068 average, with no homers or RBIs. Rosario has been dealing with swelling in his right retina. He was examined by a retinal specialist and will undergo a laser procedure to correct the blurred vision. Right-hander William Woods was recalled to take Rosario’s spot on the roster. Rosario was the MVP of the NL Championship Series last year and helped the Braves win the World Series.