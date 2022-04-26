Doña Ana County to decide if man can grow marijuana in Chaparral

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Doña Ana County man is asking for permission to grow marijuana in Chaparral after the county's planning and zoning commission denied his application to grow and sell.

Manuel Cervantes had originally applied to grow marijuana and start a dispensary at 205 Paloma Blanca Drive in Chaparral, according to the county. However, the county's planning and zoning committee denied that application after 30 residents attended a meeting to opposite it, according to Commissioner Shannon Reynolds.

Cervantes asked commissioners to reverse the denial based "on the mistakes, omissions and assumptions of the P&Z," according to a county synopsis. On Tuesday morning, Cervantes dropped his request to start a dispensary, according to the commission. Going forward, he is just requesting to just grow marijuana.

“There’s not going to be any customers walking into our location," Cervantes told commissioners and the public. "There’s not going to be any traffic from out of state or out of city.”

"We don't want this in Chaparral," said Roger Gilliland, who lives in the community. "This is going to send up the crime rate. We don't need this in Chaparral."