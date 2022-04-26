El Paso City Council votes to seek to decrease the City of El Paso property tax rate

EL PASO, Texas – In a unanimous vote, the City of El Paso passed a resolution to lower the overall property tax rate to give taxpayers some relief as property values climb.

In the last two fiscal years, the City has not raised the tax rate. However, the recent increase in property values means taxpayers will be paying more even if the tax rate remains unchanged.

City representative Isabel Salcido announced last week she had placed an item on the council's agenda to direct the City Manager, Tommy Gonzalez, to develop a Fiscal Year 2023 budget that includes a decrease in the overall property tax rate to minimize the financial impact on taxpayers.