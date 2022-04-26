Kendra Scott El Paso raising funds for victims of Ruidoso fire

EL PASO, Texas -- Kendra Scott of El Paso is raising funds for the victims of the McBride fire burned more than 6,000 acres in Ruidoso.

20 percent of all sales will go towards the Community Foundation of Lincoln County's Shelter Fund which was created to give financial assistance to residents who were displaced due to the fire.

The fundraiser runs until April 27.

Kendra Scott of El Paso is located at 6801 N. Mesa Street.

To learn more about the retailers philanthropy efforts, click here.