Published 11:23 AM

Man arrested for driving a stolen sedan

EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies located a white Ford Taurus at the 700 block of N. Fabens Rd.

It was reported stolen from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

After a brief investigation Ricardo Ozaeta, 36, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the El Paso County jail under a $10,000 bond.

Yvonne Suarez

