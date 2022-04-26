Man arrested for driving a stolen sedan
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies located a white Ford Taurus at the 700 block of N. Fabens Rd.
It was reported stolen from Las Cruces, New Mexico.
After a brief investigation Ricardo Ozaeta, 36, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the El Paso County jail under a $10,000 bond.
I wonder what his bond would have been had be been caught driving a Cadillac or a Mercedes? LOL
WTH did his cellmate kiss him on the forehead?