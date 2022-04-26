Millennial Money: Kick-start your online clothing resale gig

By DALIA RAMIREZ of NerdWallet

With enough time and the right tools, online clothing resale can become a profitable side gig or even a full-time job. But before you start selling online, factor in recurring costs such as shipping labels, storage and fees from the resale app and payment processor you use. Other factors like communicating with buyers, taking high-quality photos and promoting your items on social media can take your business to the next level. The most successful online resellers lean into their personal style and invest the time to keep customers coming back.