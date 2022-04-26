Progress made on wildfires, but high winds threaten efforts

By MARGERY A. BECK and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews that took advantage of a break in the weather in their battle to contain large fires in the West and Plains states fear the return of stronger winds could spread the flames further. Officials say a southwestern Nebraska wildfire that killed a former volunteer fire chief last week and destroyed several homes is about half contained. After a break in the weather Monday, a red flag warning was issued for the area Tuesday, with temperatures expected to be warmer, humidity dropping to as low at 15% and winds gusting up to 35 mph. Crews in the West continue working to corral blazes in northern New Mexico that have charred a combined 225 square miles over recent days. Several small villages are threatened and evacuations remain in place.