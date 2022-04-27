Skip to Content
AP National Business
Microsoft: Russian hacks paired with Ukraine air raids

By FRANK BAJAK
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says cyberattacks by state-backed Russian hackers have destroyed data across dozens of organizations in Ukraine and produced a "chaotic information environment." The company said in a report released Wednesday that Russia-aligned threat groups were preparing long before the Feb. 24 invasion. It said they were "pre-positioning for the conflict" as early as a year ago, hacking into networks to obtain footholds they could later use to collect "strategic and battlefield intelligence or to facilitate future destructive attacks."

