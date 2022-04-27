Santa Teresa area hit hard with hail

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico- Hail hit the Santa Teresa area hard overnight.

A 10% chance of rain had been forecasted for Otero and Hudspeth county, but no hail was expected in the Santa Teresa region of Dona Ana.

Farmer and Rancher Jim Jordan said he was asleep when the storm hit but was quickly awakened.

"It sounded like people on top of my roof banging on it with a baseball bat," Jordan shared.

He told ABC-7 that he lost a new fiberglass roof over his greenhouse that cost him $800.