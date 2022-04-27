Solar panels may become more affordable in the Borderland in the near future – find out how

EL PASO, Texas - On Wednesday morning, in a news conference between the City of El Paso and Solar United Neighbors, the announcement was made about a new partnership between the two entities and the launch of the El Paso Solar Co-op.

To join the new co-op is free, and you don't have to commit to buying solar panels when you join. Once enough people join who are planning on purchasing solar panels, the co-op will begin to collect bids from local solar panel companies. As a collective, one bid will be chosen to be the installer of all solar panels, and people can decide if they want to buy their panels based on the installer's group rate. Ultimately, this will save money for customers looking to purchase their solar panels in the future.

