Venezia fires coach Zanetti in late bid to avoid relegation

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Last-place Venezia has fired coach Paolo Zanetti less than a year after he helped the club earn what might be a short-lived promotion to Italy’s top division. The club is mired in an eight-match losing streak and says it made the move in search of “a miracle” to remain in Serie A with five games left in the season. Venezia is six points behind 17th-place Cagliari. Venezia had celebrated its promotion with a boat parade on the city’s famed canals. Youth team coach Andrea Soncin will take over until the end of the season. Venezia plays at Juventus this weekend.