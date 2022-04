Maeve Garay featured in "The Garcias"

EL PASO, Texas -- HBO Max is revamping a television series from 2000 and introducing it to a new audience.

It's called The Garcias, and it's a look at how the characters from the show called The Brothers Garcia, aged and with their own families.

One of the stars of The Garcias, Maeve Garay, is from El Paso.

Garay talked about the show, her character Victoria Camacho Garcia, and what's next for her.