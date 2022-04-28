Asian shares mostly higher after wobbly day on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares have logged moderate gains after Wall Street stabilized following a sell-off in tech stocks a day earlier. Chinese benchmarks remained shaky even as officials highlighted efforts to counter the impact of pandemic shutdowns in many cities. The dollar rose to 130 yen after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy basically unchanged. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 saw most of a midday rally evaporate and wound up with a gain of just 0.2%. A tech recovery also petered out, leaving the Nasdaq just barely in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2%. Visa surged 6.5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings.