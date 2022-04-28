Bekker shares 1st-round lead at Catalunya Championship

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Oliver Bekker has shot a 6-under 66 to take a share of the first-round lead at the Catalunya Championship. The South African made eight birdies and a double bogey at the Stadium Course to finish tied with Jeff Winther and Darren Fichardt. Winther had one bogey and seven birdies while Fichardt made eight birdies to go along with a double bogey. Among those a shot back in a tie for fourth was James Morrison. He was 1-over par on the front nine but rallied with six birdies on his last nine holes. Richard Bland is the only top-50 player participating. He finished at 1-over par.