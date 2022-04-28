Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
New
Published 1:07 AM

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson ready for the spotlight

KVIA

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t lack any confidence, already proclaiming himself the best player in the NFL draft.  The All-American defensive end from Oregon already talks like an All-Pro. He can go anywhere in the top 10 after initial projections had him as the potential No. 1 pick Thursday night. Ohio State star receiver Garrett Wilson has a quieter confidence. He could be the skill position player selected in the first round or he may slide into the 10-15 range. There’s no consensus in this NFL draft but after months of projections and analysis, it’s time for teams to actually make their picks.  

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content