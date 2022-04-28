Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson ready for the spotlight

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t lack any confidence, already proclaiming himself the best player in the NFL draft. The All-American defensive end from Oregon already talks like an All-Pro. He can go anywhere in the top 10 after initial projections had him as the potential No. 1 pick Thursday night. Ohio State star receiver Garrett Wilson has a quieter confidence. He could be the skill position player selected in the first round or he may slide into the 10-15 range. There’s no consensus in this NFL draft but after months of projections and analysis, it’s time for teams to actually make their picks.