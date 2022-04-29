Arrest made in Downtown Wells Fargo Bank Robbery

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police and the FBI announced the arrest of an Albuquerque man for the April 18 Downtown Wells Fargo bank robbery.

The man was identified as Tensley Neal.

Officials say Neal was taken into custody by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Albuquerque.

Newal will make his initial appearance in federal court in Albuquerque before being extradited to the Wester District of Texas.

