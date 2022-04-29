First Borderland Beerfest is set to take place in Downtown El Paso Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - The local El Paso brewery- Deadbeach Brewery- is throwing a large, free event for the public this weekend. It will be the first-ever Borderland Beerfest! The event will be family-friendly and will include live music from various artists, as well as painters, who will be painting live on the scene. There will also be food vendors, as well as an "artisan" market where people can browse and purchase homemade goods.

ABC-7 spoke to Veronica Hernandez, who is the Director of Marketing for DeadBeach, for more details on the event:

"DeadBeach on its own will have about 30 different brews that people will be able to taste. Plus we do have our 20-21 other friends that will be bringing their own showcases. So we are going to have about 100, if not more than 100 different brews on Saturday," she shared.

Other breweries that you'll find at this event are Aurellia's, Old Sheepdog, Flix, and more. Plus, breweries from across the state of Texas will be attending the event too. However, if you are not a fan of beers, there will be a variety of options for other refreshments as well.

"We're also going to have a wine garden this year. So if you are not a beer drinker at all, we'll have something for you no matter what, and of course, we'll have some juices for the kiddos," Hernandez explained.

One of the 30 beers DeadBeach is featuring this weekend is their specialty red beer, which is a favorite for El Paso locals. At the brewery, workers hand wrap all of their Toma! Cans- so it's truly a start to finish and timely process.

"One of the cool things that we are going to offer this time around is our Toma! and if you are not familiar with Toma! it is our house red beer, and it is definitely a Borderland thing. We house make our own mix for our red beer, and our beer that goes in it, and it's going to be available on the streets for the first time ever!"

The Borderland Beerfest will kick off at 2 PM and last until midnight on Saturday, April 30. The event will take place right in front of their downtown location, found at 406 Durango Street.