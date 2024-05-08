Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, windy, Wednesday

By
Updated
today at 7:23 AM
Published 5:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are continuing our spring-like weather pattern for your Wednesday as we look at warm and windy conditions.

Today we are looking at warm temperatures throughout the region. Highs are expected throughout the Borderland to reach the upper 80s.

Winds today are expected to be a bit milder than we experienced Tuesday. We are anticipating wind gusts to reach a peak of about 35 MPH.

We are also still looking dry across the region as well, as we remain under a Red Flag warning.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

