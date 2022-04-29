Trades, RBs, DBs, but no QBs early in Round 2

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Both players of the year from the Big 12, a standout receiver from an FCS powerhouse, and more trades marked yet another dizzy and busy round at the NFL draft. Quarterbacks in the second round Friday? Not yet — the first time since 2000 only one QB, Kenny Pickett of Pitt to the Steelers, went in the top 40 picks. The round began Friday with Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall going to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay, under new head coach Todd Bowles after Bruce Arians retired last month, owned the spot after trading with Jacksonville the previous night.