UTEP’s Dana Dimel to receive 2-year contract extension

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP football head coach Dana Dimel is in line to receive a contract extension.

The contract still needs approval from the University of Texas Board of Regents and that will happen next week.

Dimel still has one more year left in his current 5-year contract with the Miners.

Sources tell ABC-7, the contract extension would be for an additional two years and would keep him as the head coach of the Miners through the 2024 season.

The extension also includes a raise, but details of how much more Dimel will earn hasn't been released.

Dimel currently makes a little more than $700,000 per year under his current deal.

Dimel has been the head coach of the UTEP football team since 2018.

This past season was his best season yet as the head coach of the Miners.

UTEP ended the season with a record of 7-6 following a loss against Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl.

It was UTEP's first appearance in a bowl game since 2014.