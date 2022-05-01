Stroman outpitches Burnes, Cubs beat Brewers to avoid sweep

By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee. Stroman earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one. Burnes struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.