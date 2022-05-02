Armenia detains 125 protesters calling on Pashinyan to quit

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Police in Armenia’s capital have detained 125 anti-government demonstrators that were blocking streets to protest against the country’s prime minister. The demonstrators were detained Monday morning. Protests demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan step down reignited in Armenia last month. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old conflict over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that is part of Azerbaijan but has been under Armenian control since early 1990s. Azerbaijan was able to reclaim control over large swaths of land in and around the region in a six-week war in 2020 before signing a truce with Armenia. Pashinyan has faced backlash at home for agreeing to it.