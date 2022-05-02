Shanghai COVID outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall

BEIJING (AP) — The COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down most of Shanghai appears to be waning. China’s largest city recorded about 7,000 cases a day on Saturday and Sunday, down from a peak of 27,605 nearly three weeks ago on April 13. Authorities have begun a limited easing of a citywide lockdown that has disrupted the lives of millions of residents and dealt at least a temporary blow to China’s economy. Even as many other countries relax pandemic restrictions, the Chinese government has stuck to a “zero-COVID” approach. Lockdowns start with buildings and neighborhoods but become citywide if the virus is spreading widely.