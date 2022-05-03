El Paso man accused of holding gun to ex-girlfriend’s head

EL PASO, Texas – A northeast El Paso man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and held a gun to her head.

Police say it happened Saturday morning just after 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Hercules.

According to investigators, Tommy Shawn Richardson, 22, broke into his ex-girlfriend's home by kicking in the front door, then kicking in a bedroom door, before holding his ex at gunpoint.

Police say Richardson also threatened a second woman who was in the home.

Richardson left the home and was later spotted on Fairbanks Drive. Police conducted a traffic stop and placed Richardson under arrest.

In addition to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Richardson is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond totals $301,050.