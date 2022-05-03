Rittich will start Game 1 in goal for Predators against Avs

DENVER (AP) — Goaltender David Rittich will start Game 1 for the Nashville Predators with starter Juuse Saros sidelined by a lower-body injury. Coach John Hynes announced the decision hours before the first-round series opener against the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche. This will be the second career playoff appearance for Rittich, who entered in relief for Calgary during Game 6 of a first-round series against Dallas in 2020. The 29-year-old Rittich got the start over Connor Ingram, who’s appeared in just three NHL games.