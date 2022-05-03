STAAR testing for most Borderland students begins

EL PASO, Texas — Most Borderland elementary and middle school students will start taking the STAAR test on Tuesday.

Testing kicked off in April, but most of the testing will be conducted May 3 through May 20.

The principal at Coach Archie Duran Elementary School said teachers have been working tirelessly to make sure students are prepared for the test.

"We make sure that our teachers are providing those engaging, rigorous lessons each and every day," said Yeni Ontiveros. "We also ensure that we're providing interventions where we see that those students are falling behind (on) or not understanding concepts."

Those interventions include additional instruction before and after school as well as on Saturdays due to House Bill 4545

Schools will be graded by the state based on the students performance. Some have expressed concerns that the standardized test should not have been administered this year.

However, Ontiveros is hoping for a positive outcome once testing wraps up, adding that the goal is to understand where students are academically and how to close those learning gaps.

"It won't be that we get them to where they were before 2020, but we'll have data enough to be able to say, 'OK, this is where our students are right now and this is where we need to take them to ensure that they're on level," Ontiveros said. "So will there be drawbacks? Yes, but we've been working endlessly to try and close those gaps as much as possible."

Some tips to keep in mind according to the school's counselor, Virgina Veilleux: make sure students are getting enough rest, eating nurtrutional foods, and stay away from video games or cell phones, "that way, they're a little bit more prepared, mentally, and of course, physically, because they need the rest."

"They need the stress free environment so that when they come in the day of the test, they're prepared and ready. And we always tell them, do your best no matter what," Veilleux said.

Most of the test will be administered online this year before it most completely virtual next year.

Students who fail the test will be required to receive additional instruction time and will not be held back, according to Ontiveros.