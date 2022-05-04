New runway, port of entry upgrades, industrial growth headed to Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico- A new runway, more speculative warehouses and upgrades to modernize the port of entry in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, are on the way.

Border Industrial Association President Jerry Pacheco explained to ABC-7 that "The Santa Teresa Airport will receive new hangers, and a cargo-only runway will be added."

Pacheco added that private builders are creating more speculative warehouses: 365,000 and 135,000 square foot facilities are being constructed.

According to Pacheco, $500,000 was appropriated from federal money to modernize the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

Pacheco said the plan was "shovel ready."