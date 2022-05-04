Time is ticking for Rio Grande sewage cleanup

EL PASO, Texas – The cleanup strategy at the Rio Grande is expected to be completed soon, just weeks before river water is set to be released.

When ABC-7 spoke with officials from El Paso Water back in March, they said they were confident the river would be cleaned up in time.

Multiple agencies were working on getting the river cleaned after El Paso Water diverted wastewater into the Rio Grande last August. After the Frontera waterline broke, the agency was forced to dump sewage water into the river.

The expected date for the water release is June 1 when the spring runoff from Elephant Butte is released for irrigation to Borderland farmers.