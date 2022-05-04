Twist of fate leads CBP officer to help save Fort Bliss soldier’s life

EL PASO, Texas– Motorcyclist and Fort Bliss soldier Stephen James Sims lost his leg after he was struck by a car on April 22, but his family said if Saul Sosa, a CBP Officer for the El Paso Sector, was not there to provide aid, Sims could have lost his life.

ABC-7 spoke with the officer that saved Sims' life.

Sosa said he was on his way to lunch and missed his turn when he ended up on Lee Trevino Drive.

He then witnessed vehicles blocking traffic and a man lying on the floor, missing his right leg.

Trained as an EMT for six years, Sosa said he immediately grabbed what he could from his vehicle and began to provide aid to Sims.

He said he placed two tourniquets on his leg and proceeded to talk to him as they awaited the ambulance.

“That type of traumatic injury, you’ve got minutes to stop the bleeding, and if it hadn’t been for officer Sosa, our son wouldn’t be here today,” said Curtis Sims, Father of Stephen James Sims.

After being released from the scene and not even getting his name, Sosa said he went home and reflected on what he had just done but wondered what happened to him.

“I keep hearing that I saved someone's life, and I probably did, and I know I did, but I just feel more proud that I was there and I was able to assist and utilize the training I've been given,” said Sosa.

Days after the crash, Sims’ parents looked for the man that saved their son's life to thank him.

Officer Sosa said he was relieved to hear he had survived and later met with Sims at the hospital.

“I guess we’re both very fortunate, one that I was there, one that I was able to assist, two that he had somebody there that was looking out for him, it wasn’t me, somebody else was looking out for us,” said officer Sosa.

“We believe God has a plan. He may not have thought he was supposed to be there, but he was, he was supposed to be there,” said Curtis Sims “.. how can I express thanks for the life of my son? I mean, I can’t. He’s family now; that's all I can say.”

Curtis Sims, said that his son would be in rehab for the next couple of weeks until he is fully healed and fitted for his prosthetic.

He said his son hopes to recover enough to return to active duty.

If you would like to donate to Sim's medical expenses you can follow the gofundme link.