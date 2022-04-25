Motorcyclist’s leg amputated in east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas – A 20-year-old motorcyclist lost one of his legs after being hit by a driver that police say failed to yield the right-of-way.

Police say Stephen James Sims was riding north on Lee Trevino on Friday at 12:45 p.m. when 70-year-old Lorenzo Hernandez struck him.

Police say Hernandez was exiting a private driveway at 3140 Lee Trevino when he hit Sims. According to investigators, Sims and his motorcycle slid across the road. Sim's leg was amputated during the slide.

Police say Hernandez is a resident of Pheonix, while Sims is listed as a resident of Fort Bliss.