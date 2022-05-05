Trained water rescue teams highlight the dangers of untrained rescue attempts

El Paso, Texas -- With the recent drowning death of Spc. Bishop Evans, trained water rescue specialists discuss the dangers of an untrained rescue attempt.

"It's human nature, it's human nature, we want to help someone in need or in trouble, but if you don't have the proper training and you don't go through the proper safety procedures, you might put your life at risk, and instead of one rescue it could become two," said Border Patrol Agent Orlando Marrero, an EMT with experience in canal rescues.

Border Search and Rescue Teams go through a five-week training course where they prepare to handle the rigorous force of the canal. They learn techniques needed to rescue as well as how to use the rescue gear, and how to identify water hazards.

"Water produces force and power, and it's relentless and doesn't matter what gets in their way, water is going to go through," said Marrero