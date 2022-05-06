Deported Veterans in Ciudad Juarez need your help

EL PASO, Texas - There are men and women who have served in the United States Military, but are now living in dire conditions across the Border. While there are deported veterans all over the world, the Northeast DAV 187 Chapter focuses on donating supplies to veterans in our sister city- Ciudad Juarez.

The chapter knows of about 30 veterans currently residing in Juarez. Many of them are Vietnam Veterans, who are disabled. Some veteran's families live in the United States, while others have their families with them in Juarez. The veterans who work typically make only $5-10 a day, according to El Paso County Veteran of the Year, David Garcia. Thus, the veterans who are part of the DAV 187 Chapter feel it is their duty to help their fellow brothers and sisters across the border.

Steve Welsch, who is the Chapter Commander for DAV 187 in the Northeast explained why it is important to take care of his fellow brothers and sisters:

"They are disabled veterans over there, they are deported veterans, but they are still veterans, and therefore we are there to assist them with their needs and everything, even though that they have faced other circumstances where they are deported,"..."they basically enlisted in the military, they signed a blank check, they served our country, so, therefore, our country owes them."

The DAV 187 Chapter is heavily focused on gathering and delivering the necessary supplies to the deported veterans across the Border. They collect all types of items, such as non-perishable food items, clothing, toiletries, and monetary donations to help them pay their rent in Juarez. They also partner up with various organizations that also provide donations, such as the Elks Lodge, Sam's Club, Economy Wholesale, American G.I. Forum, and several other groups as well.

John Gomez and Jermaine Henderson are both disabled veterans who are part of the Elks Lodge 187 organization. Their group does its best to help out those in need, especially military veterans because they are veterans themselves. Their organization donated several packs of soaps, shampoos, deodorants, and more for this week's delivery to the deported veterans in Juarez. It's truly a team effort to supply the veterans with what they need.

Another aspect of the group is the legal one. They need help legally with trying to get some of the veterans back across the border and into the United States.

If you want to help the brothers and sisters beyond the border, here's how you can do it:

-If you are familiar with immigration law, they could use your help to get back into the United States

