El Paso Playhouse hosts its last show of season ‘Terms of Endearment’

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Playhouse kicked off its final production of the 2021-2022 season. "Terms of Endearment" is running from May 6 through May 22.

Audience members might already familiar with the story. The drama-comedy is based of the Oscar-winning film by the same name.

The El Paso Playhouse is located at 2501 Montana Ave.

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

